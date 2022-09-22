Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Be prepared for adverse weather these school holidays

Updated September 22 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be prepared for adverse weather these school holidays

With severe weather and flooding likely to coincide with the beginning of the school holidays, the NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is urging holidaymakers to plan their travel and make safe decisions on the roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.