Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Stirling Osland and Golden Point in Kosciuszko $2 million race at Randwick after Bill Butler slot draw win

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bill Butler loves a good Cinderella story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.