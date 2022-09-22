A COVID lesson to value

We can talk about the negatives for COVID and lockdowns all day long, but I believe there was at least one positive takeaway.
And I can't help feeling that has now been forgotten.
Without the many distractions of life during the height of COVID we were almost forced to appreciate the simple things in life - spending time in the garden, reading a book, doing craft, soaking up the environment while out for a walk.
We also took more time to connect and appreciate our good friends and loved ones - even if it was via a phone call or Facetime.
Now don't get me wrong, I am thrilled for life to return to a pre-COVID normal - for the most part.
It is great to enjoy a return to celebrations, social events, in-person weekend catch ups with friends, concerts, theatre - ultimately a full calendar.
But I'm starting to notice the chats with friends and loved from afar have become shorter and more infrequent, the daily schedule of activities has become more chaotic and often jam-packed, the crafts haven't been touched in months and I haven't picked up a book to read in several weeks.
Without a doubt life has moved back into the fast lane and I'm missing the COVID-enforced down time.
Learning to appreciate the simple things in life was one of the best takeaways from COVID. I don't want to let that go. I'm just struggling to pace myself in a world that is once again spinning all around me.
I guess the first step is to be aware. The second step is to be a little more disciplined in my own whilrwind existence.
How are you coping with the the return to a pre-COVID, often chaotic, normal?
Stay well and don't forget to stop and smell the roses,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.