Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council targets properties with CBD grants

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five CBD heritage properties are set for a spruce up, thanks to a more targeted approach with a grants program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.