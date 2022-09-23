Five CBD heritage properties are set for a spruce up, thanks to a more targeted approach with a grants program.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has run the CBD grants program for some years but at times, application numbers have been lacklustre.
Over the past few years, the council targeted some businesses in an effort to "achieve sympathetic and appropriate colour schemes and advertising signage." The grants program, which is funded by the council, aims to improve properties' appearance. Heritage is just one of the considerations, alongside high visibility and public access.
At the most recent meeting, councillors agreed to disperse the entire $25,000 kitty to five properties that applied. All are located in the heritage conservation area.
The Old Fire Station in Montague Street, designed by prominent architect EC Manfred in 1890 will receive $5000 towards roof repairs, estimated to cost $23,547.
Others were:
As a former main street committee member, Cr Carol James said she was pleased to see the targeted approach had worked and more people were taking up the opportunity.
Cr Dan Strickland concurred.
"Hopefully this will encourage more people to get involved next time," he said.
"(Getting people to) concentrate on the top of shop fronts would be really good."
Other parts of the CBD have come under fire in recent years. In late 2021, Cr Bob Kirk described Silly Solly's bright red and yellow signage as "a shocker."
The council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin said the signage did not have approval. His department wrote a 'show cause' letter to the owners but the signage remains.
Meantime, the council has dispersed $32,880 under its heritage grants program.
The initiative is part funded by the state government.
On Tuesday, councillors agreed to the following grants:
The council's planning department must sign off on paint colour schemes before work starts.
