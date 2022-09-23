BP (British Petroleum) has published its first report on the proposed solar installation on the Gundary Plains.
The size of the proposed installation has increased to 7sq kms of the Gundary Plains.
BP is "..the second largest non-state owned oil company in the world, with 18,700 gas and service stations worldwide." (The Carbon Footprint Sham - Mark Kauffman) and is using the proposed Gundary Solar installation to re-badge itself as "Green" whilst still producing and selling oil.
We have written to Frederic Baudry, the President of BP Australia, twice about the impacts this installation will have on the environment and mental health of the surrounding 60 families and he has not replied.
We have written to Adam Pegg, the Country Manager of LightsourceBP and have been told that "Adam doesn't have capacity to visit the site as he sits across multiple projects and responsibilities across Australia...".
If this installation is approved, areas of Goulburn anywhere near high voltage power lines will be in real danger of a city investor banker, who doesn't live in Goulburn, buying up the land next door and leasing it to BP or similar e.g. Mountain Ash Road.
God help the poor families living around 961 Windellama Rd. They will be living next to a massive sub-station and battery, constant noise day and night and football field lighting 24hrs a day.
Please write to local member Wendy Tuckerman to support these poor people.
Now that COVID has retreated, BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc is again excited to be able to raise money for needed equipment for patient care at Goulburn Base Hospital.
One of Goulburn's strengths is the community's generosity in supporting local charities. We have benefitted from this and remain grateful for this support for our endeavours to provide this equipment.
Recently we organised a Fun Run and once again, even during these difficult economic times, businesses have donated and sponsored the event.
I thank the following - Jigsaw Plan Management, Ray White Goulburn, Goulburn Railway Bowlo, Dream Admin, Goulburn Mazda and Isuzu Ute, Jigsaw Tax and Advisory, Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage, Warrington Scott Financial Advisers, and Trappers Bakery.
I specifically need to thank the young people from Right to Work for their help in distributing letters to businesses.
The Goulburn Post also continues to support our efforts.
We could not do this without the dedicated members of the committee, supported by the staff of BDCU Alliance Bank, Goulburn, who have successfully raised over $500,000 for the hospital.
We are proud to serve Goulburn as we continue to raise funds for the purchase of needed equipment for effective patient care at our hospital. Thank you, Goulburn.
It is often said by Australian Politicians that Australia is a very minor contributor in relation to causing climate change because compared with many other countries our lesser use of fossil fuels, to produce energy, is only adding a very small percentage of greenhouse gases -that are the prime cause of human induced climate change- into the atmosphere.
What is often not mentioned, particularly by politicians, is the fact that Australia is a massive exporter of coal and natural gas, that when used by importers to create energy, adds enormously to the volume of greenhouse gases in the global atmosphere. When our huge exports of coal and gas are taken into consideration it becomes very clear that Australia is, in fact, a major world contributor to causing climate change.
It is surely time for our politicians to face reality and realise that our highly lucrative exports of fossil fuels, coal and natural gas in particular, are inflicting great harm upon ourselves and people across the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.