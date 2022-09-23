Goulburn Post

Mailbox - September 26: Letters to the editor

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:54am, first published September 23 2022 - 1:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

'Support these poor people'

BP (British Petroleum) has published its first report on the proposed solar installation on the Gundary Plains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.