The BP southbound service station at Marulan and some surrounding businesses will be closed across the weekend as repair work takes place on approach roads.
Transport for NSW advised that repair and resurfacing work would be carried out on the off-load and on-load ramps to the service centre on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25.
ALSO READ:
The ramps will be closed between 7pm and 5am each day, weather permitting.
"Detours for all vehicles will be in place via Medway Road are expected to add about fives minutes to journeys," a spokesperson said.
Heavy vehicles are encouraged to use alternative rest areas during the work.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time," the spokesperson said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.