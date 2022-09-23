Goulburn Post
Southbound Marulan BP service station access ramps close for repairs

Updated September 23 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
The on and off-ramps at the southbound Marulan BP will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for roadwork. Picture by Shutterstock.

The BP southbound service station at Marulan and some surrounding businesses will be closed across the weekend as repair work takes place on approach roads.

