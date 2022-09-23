A woman well known in local nursing circles was guest speaker at Goulburn Evening VIEW Club's meeting this month.
Ann told us of her early life growing up in Albury. She was the third child in a family of five children, and they used to pack some food and ride around all day. There was almost no traffic. She attended a two-teacher infant school.
She had tennis classes then started to do well with swimming and went to Sydney and regional championships. She joined the swim club at weekends and also tried Judo and softball. Ann also went with a group from high school to the Melbourne Olympics in 1952. They watched athletic events, some wrestling and talked to many people from other countries.
Ann saw an advertisement wanting people to work as mental health nurses, and applied. She loved the patients, worked hard and had great support from co-workers. They enjoyed country dances. Back in those days, of course, there were no seat belts and a car she was in rolled on the way home from Tarago. Fortunately no one was injured and they walked back home.
Kenmore Hospital and Base nurses had a wheel chair race down Auburn Street, played a rugby match in the mud and held fashion parades, to raise money for Lilac Time.
Ann married, had children and then went back to work part-time for a few years in local nursing homes. On her days off she would help her husband cart wood. Summers were spent fishing and prawning. They bought blocks of land near Nowra and cleared them.
Ann went to Kenmore fulltime when her youngest son went to school, and soon became a senior charge nurse in charge of ward. She had three years in community at Batemans Bay, then came back to Kenmore, bought a hobby farm and became an assistant director of nursing.
After 10 years she accepted a redundancy and then helped her husband with fencing. They built seven sheds on their property. They had no dogs, so Ann acted the part of the dog when doing farm work.
Ann now lives at Wollondilly Gardens and enjoys a great social life there. Ann was thanked for her talk by Kathy Jeffery.
