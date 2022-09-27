BY GILL WAMINDA AGED CARE CENTRE
Envoy Christine Jameson is a retired The Salvation Army (TSA) officer and relief chaplain at Gill Waminda.
Gill Waminda is one of The Salvation Army Aged Care's residential aged care centres and the home of a close-knit community of residents, staff and volunteers.
Envoy Christine grew up in Gosford and has a strong relationship with God, and says that she felt a call to ministry at the age of 15, officially becoming an officer in 1985.
In 1977, envoy Christine suffered the loss of her first husband after a battle with cancer.
When asked to assist at Gill Waminda, she recalls, "I just felt, not only the passion, but because I'd lived through a widowhood, I could perhaps understand a little of people's grief."
Her work as an Officer has varied from assisting at the Hornsby Corps, working with drug and alcohol at TSA Miracle Haven alongside her husband in the 1970s, to her current work in aged care which has helped provide some clarity regarding the difficult times in her life.
"I can now look back and recognise my own experience of grief, what I previously could not understand, which was why this was happening to me, but now, I can see how it's helped me to help others who are experiencing grief or suffering."
Envoy Christine was originally providing temporary relief at Gill Waminda but decided to stay, discovering her passion for aged care, and has been a volunteer chaplain there for the past 14 years.
On working in aged care, she says, "I very much enjoy sitting with our folk in the dementia wing and spending time with them. I also do follow up pastoral visits with families whose loved ones were residents at Gill Waminda."
Envoy Christine and her current husband, envoy Michael, have been married for 43 years, working together in ministry for TSA and have two daughters and a granddaughter.
During this time, she witnessed many tragedies such as suicide and a shooting, and had to comfort those around her, banding together to get through it, and this togetherness provided the chance to form meaningful connections with people.
"At Woodport Aged Care Centre, a staff member's husband died, and I did his funeral, but then when her daughter married, I was asked to do the wedding. The connections come when you have that opportunity to journey with people. Those sorts of connections are very special."
On overcoming hardships, envoy Christine advises "listening to other people, and together we can make a difference. When we connect with others, with or without faith, we make connection with all people."
For the younger generation, she says, "You should value and love yourself, knowing that God loves you."
---
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone:
Joyce Williams is a resident at Gill Waminda, who is 102 years old.
Her positive, cheerful personality is well-known throughout the centre.
She grew up in Newcastle and during the Great Depression, where her fondest memory was of, "her kind mother who was an amazing cook and would make a meal out of what seemed like nothing, but that is what had to happen those days, or you would go hungry," Joyce said.
Joyce was a skilled tailoress, and upon retirement, her boss did not want her to leave and would send material to her home so she could continue making orders.
She says that her greatest achievement is her daughter, Janice.
"I was told by every doctor that I couldn't carry a baby. I didn't believe I was having a baby until she was in my arms."
Reflecting on her time at Gill Waminda, she says, "from the first day I've come to Gill Waminda, only good things have happened, and I can honestly say I've made some great friendships with other residents. You must be positive as life is always changing and when you move into a facility it's a big change."
For the younger generation, Joyce advises that they, "need to look after themselves, by working hard.
"Build a foundation, get out to try new things and you will be okay. I'm a believer that you should fight for what you believe in, but also know how to take things as they come by not dwelling on what you can't change."
In addition to marking International Day of Older Persons on October 1, and its theme in 2022 of celebrating the resilience and contributions of older women, don't forget some pretty important life admin as well.
Planning a funeral isn't something most of us would know how to do, so John Crooks from R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors explained for us the main advantages of pre-planning with a professional service and making your wishes known.
Why should you pre-arrange your funeral?
Considering our own demise is certainly not an enjoyable topic to think about, let alone discuss with our loved ones, however avoiding it can ultimately cause more stress than actually having that difficult conversation. Pre-paid funeral plans and funeral bonds provide inherent financial advantages, but even more importantly they can offer many emotional benefits.
For example:
They can help reduce that emotional burden on those we love - by providing some guidance to your loved ones we can help take away some of their uncertainty and so help reduce their stress and anxiety levels.
Funerals, just like weddings, are a time of heightened emotions. It's not unusual to witness what were previous small family cracks now developing into major crevices as we all try and do what we think is the right thing. Planning ahead and providing the answers to the many questions family will be faced, can help minimise family tension and potential family conflicts.
Having that difficult discussion with your family can also be the catalyst to address other important topics and so help prepare families for what they can expect when the time arrives.
By considering right now what you want in a funeral service very importantly enables you to think about how you want to be remembered.
Pre-planning your funeral not only reduces the emotional burden on your loved ones but it can also provide you with some peace of mind as well as the satisfaction that you have considered and documented your wishes in a logical manner.
A prepaid funeral or funeral bond with R J Sidney Craig Funeral Directors means that you only pay for the funeral service that you want at today's prices - guaranteed. It's that simple.
So, talk to the professionals in funeral planning.
R J Sidney Craig believe funeral planning ought to be done correctly, so please come in and let their friendly staff help assist you in answering any questions you may have on your funeral planning options.