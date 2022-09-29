Collector teen Heidi Staples wants to be a primary school teacher, and with the help of a CWA tertiary education grant, she's on her way.
Heidi is this year's recipient of the Joanne O'Brien Tertiary Education Grant, open to women commencing advanced education.
The 18-year-old is in her first year of a four-year primary teaching degree at the Australian Catholic University in Canberra.
She says the grant money helps pay for travel expenses and text books.
"It's helped me to manage the cost of university," she said.
Heidi, who lives at home, balances her studies with part-time work at a local cafe.
She says university is expensive, but she wants to pay her own way.
"It's difficult but I want to pay for it myself," she said.
"My mum was really on board with helping me, but I want this to be an experience of my own."
Heidi applied for the annual grant on the suggestion of her gran, CWA Bungendore member Trudi Tritschler.
She believes her passion for teaching, and reasons for pursuing higher education, secured her the grant.
"I've always wanted to be a role model to younger students," she said.
"I just love helping and teaching other people to reach their full potential."
Applications for next year's grant are open, and forms are available from CWA Southern Tablelands Group and other local branches. They must be returned by February 7.
A selection panel of three CWA members will pick next year's winner.
The successful applicant will be announced at the CWA NSW Council meeting in March.
Heidi wants applicants to not to let "fear of failure hold you back".
"I would say don't be afraid and don't let a fear of being let down hold you back," she said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
