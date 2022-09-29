Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Collector teen using CWA grant to pay uni costs

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Southern Tablelands president Karen Pavey with Joanne O'Brien Tertiary Education grant winner Heidi Staples. Picture supplied.

Collector teen Heidi Staples wants to be a primary school teacher, and with the help of a CWA tertiary education grant, she's on her way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Foy

Sarah Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.