Envoy Christine Jameson has been a volunteer chaplain at Gill Waminda for 14 years. Pictures supplied

Envoy Christine Jameson is a retired The Salvation Army (TSA) officer and relief chaplain at Gill Waminda.



Gill Waminda is one of The Salvation Army Aged Care's residential aged care centres and the home of a close-knit community of residents, staff and volunteers.



Envoy Christine grew up in Gosford and has a strong relationship with God, and says that she felt a call to ministry at the age of 15, officially becoming an officer in 1985.

In 1977, envoy Christine suffered the loss of her first husband after a battle with cancer.



When asked to assist at Gill Waminda, she recalls, "I just felt, not only the passion, but because I'd lived through a widowhood, I could perhaps understand a little of people's grief."

Her work as an Officer has varied from assisting at the Hornsby Corps, working with drug and alcohol at TSA Miracle Haven alongside her husband in the 1970s, to her current work in aged care which has helped provide some clarity regarding the difficult times in her life.

"I can now look back and recognise my own experience of grief, what I previously could not understand, which was why this was happening to me, but now, I can see how it's helped me to help others who are experiencing grief or suffering."

Envoy Christine was originally providing temporary relief at Gill Waminda but decided to stay, discovering her passion for aged care, and has been a volunteer chaplain there for the past 14 years.



On working in aged care, she says, "I very much enjoy sitting with our folk in the dementia wing and spending time with them. I also do follow up pastoral visits with families whose loved ones were residents at Gill Waminda."

Envoy Christine and her current husband, envoy Michael, have been married for 43 years, working together in ministry for TSA and have two daughters and a granddaughter.

During this time, she witnessed many tragedies such as suicide and a shooting, and had to comfort those around her, banding together to get through it, and this togetherness provided the chance to form meaningful connections with people.

"At Woodport Aged Care Centre, a staff member's husband died, and I did his funeral, but then when her daughter married, I was asked to do the wedding. The connections come when you have that opportunity to journey with people. Those sorts of connections are very special."

On overcoming hardships, envoy Christine advises "listening to other people, and together we can make a difference. When we connect with others, with or without faith, we make connection with all people."

For the younger generation, she says, "You should value and love yourself, knowing that God loves you."

Joyce Williams, 102, says you must be positive

Be positive in life

Joyce Williams is a resident at Gill Waminda, who is 102 years old.



Her positive, cheerful personality is well-known throughout the centre.



She grew up in Newcastle and during the Great Depression, where her fondest memory was of, "her kind mother who was an amazing cook and would make a meal out of what seemed like nothing, but that is what had to happen those days, or you would go hungry," Joyce said.

Joyce was a skilled tailoress, and upon retirement, her boss did not want her to leave and would send material to her home so she could continue making orders.



She says that her greatest achievement is her daughter, Janice.



"I was told by every doctor that I couldn't carry a baby. I didn't believe I was having a baby until she was in my arms."

Reflecting on her time at Gill Waminda, she says, "from the first day I've come to Gill Waminda, only good things have happened, and I can honestly say I've made some great friendships with other residents. You must be positive as life is always changing and when you move into a facility it's a big change."

For the younger generation, Joyce advises that they, "need to look after themselves, by working hard.

