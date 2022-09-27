Welcome back to reality Advertising Feature

The 71st Goulburn City Lilac Festival will be on the long weekend, October 1, 2 and 3.

This is a community event, run by volunteers and assisted or supported in various ways by other local entities.

The event also remains nationally significant since it still lays claim to being the longest continuously-run festival in Australia, mostly because they were clever enough to go virtual and contactless in 2020 and 2021.

The good news for festivalgoers is the event is back in the physical realm for 2022, and packed with so many things that there's surely going to be something for everyone.

"The festival is planned to leave behind the days of COVID and return to the outdoors to celebrate Goulburn in the spring once again," organisers said.

First held in 1952, the festival includes many events and attractions with a schedule full of things to see and do.

April Watson was crowned Lilac Queen in 2019. This is a fundraising competition and the winner will have raised the most funds this year. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Saturday will see the opening ceremony in Belmore Park (where much of the festival will take place) and the crowning of the 2022 Lilac Queen. This is a fundraising competition and the nominee who raises the most money wins the title, and this year a great holiday as her prize. The Lilac Princess, Prince and Baby will also be announced.

"A traditional shop-front competition will have the city's Auburn Street dotted with lilac windows while the central Belmore Park will be green, blossoming and air abuzz."

You can also see markets all long weekend, along with many displays and performances. For instance, Lilac memorabilia will be on display at the Collective from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Soldiers Club will be hosting a quilt show from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Gallery on Track will be open at the same times.

Saturday you can see Steamlines at the Railway Museum, and from 2-4pm on Sunday Goulburn Remembrance Museum will be at Mulwaree High School.

There will be many venues with music and other live entertainment across the weekend as well.

Saturday will also have live music at the Hiberian, while Sunday will be the day for street performers.

Meanwhile, Battle of the Bands has been so popular with entries that the start time has been brought forward to 2pm Saturday. There are 13 entries at the time of writing and the bands each have a 20 minute set. To keep the changeover time short, Mulwaree High School are providing a host of instruments and audio equipment, for which the festival's organisers are very grateful.



The festival's theme this year is the 1970s and there will be a '70s disco on at the Workers Club on Saturday.

The Wave, a play by David Cole, is on at GPAC at 7.30pm on Sunday.



The street parade is looking big this year. If you're an individual keen to participate you can still sign up on Sunday morning. Picture by Burney Wong.

11am Sunday will see the traditional street parade which the local Rotary Club are assisting with (among other things). Technically entries have closed, but if you're an individual (or a parent with a child who is) keen to participate, the committee is happy to accommodate you. Just make sure you sign up on Sunday morning and they'll find a place for you.

Kids will be keen on the Joyland carnival rides on the weekend. A puppet show will be on in the CWA Rooms from 2.30-3.30pm on Sunday. And at 1pm Monday the pet parade will commence. They've had snakes and all sorts of critters in the past, so it's always interesting.