Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter named as finalist for Pet Insurance Australia Companion Animal Rescue Awards

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:48am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Neale, Lucy Fitzsimmons, Michael Lainson and Dylan Louden. Picture by Sophie Bennett.

The Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter has been announced as a finalist in the Companion Animal Rescue Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.