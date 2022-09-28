The Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter has been announced as a finalist in the Companion Animal Rescue Awards.
The shelter saw a change in operational direction in 2019 which involved transitioning to a "no kill" shelter.
All animals eligible for adoption are now actively promoted for rehoming or transferred to rescue organisations. Eligible animals remain in the shelter's care until a suitable home can be found.
ALSO READ: Echidna caught roaming around town
Goulburn Mulwaree Council business manager for environment and health, Sarah Ainsworth, said council recognised that historical pound operations had drawn negative community perceptions related to high euthanasia rates, but believed these were changing.
"Ever since the grand opening in 2019 adoptions rates at the shelter continue to be an overwhelming success with demand for animals continuing to exceed those available at our facility," she said.
"The numbers achieved in terms of rehoming, adoption, return of animals to owners and the huge decrease in euthanasia rates proves what can be achieved by developing and communicating a goal and then striving with dedication to achieve it."
Ms Ainsworth said staff were delighted to be able to help such a significant number of animals find their "forever homes". She said families often sent photos and stories of how their adopted animals were enjoying life outside the shelter to the delight of staff.
The Pet Insurance Australia Companion Animal Rescue Awards are Australia's first and only national awards that highlight rescue groups, animal shelters, councils and companion animal welfare organisations who save thousands of animal lives.
The Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter was nominated in the Australian Pet Welfare Foundation Award for Councils category.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's chief executive officer, Aaron Johansson, said the council had a strong desire to be a leader in the industry.
"To be named as a finalist in these awards is a true credit to the hard work and dedication of the ranger team, both past and present, to prioritise and champion rehoming of animals from the shelter since the rebranding in 2019," he said.
The Goulburn Mulwaree Animal Shelter promotes its adoption program through its Facebook page. It also uses the platform to reunite lost animals with their owners and to provide education on responsible pet ownership.
Ms Ainsworth said the shelter actively promoted the motto of "adopt don't shop".
"The animals that come into our care, usually through no fault of their own, have just as much if not more love to give as a designer dog but certainly don't carry the same price tag," she said.
"These beautiful animals just need a second chance and someone to give them the love they deserve.
"Our staff encourage anyone looking for a companion animal to consider adoption from our shelter."
All adoption enquiries are encouraged to go through the PetRescue website where applicants can apply and put in a brief description of themselves and their abilities to adopt a pet.
The winners for the Companion Animal Rescue Awards will be revealed at a virtual Rescue Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, October 26 at 4pm which will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.