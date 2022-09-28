The Lieder Theatre has secured a financial boost to assist with its work, following a tough few years.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council granted the Goulburn institution $5500 under its financial assistance program at the most recent meeting.
The money will help cover the cost of productions, workshops and skills development that the Lieder provides, particularly for youth.
In a letter to the council, Lieder treasurer Sarah Harris said the COVID pandemic had seriously impacted the theatre. Play readings were conducted via Zoom and the 2020 Mighty Playwrights had to be cancelled.
"Audience numbers and subsequent income were significantly reduced while base operating costs of the building, such as rates and insurances, remained the same," she wrote.
COVID had continued to affect operations, as some cast members for productions tested positive.
Nevertheless, the theatre still produced "high quality live" performances and training opportunities.
The Lieder Youth Theatre company holds weekly and holiday workshops and drama classes, backstage technical production skills training, acting and circus skills, stages at least one annual performance and participates in many of the council's outdoor events.
More recently, The Lieder Theatre Company staged the successful Mighty Playwrights. with Goulburn Mulwaree library at the Performing Arts Centre (GPAC).
The Lieder has received council financial assistance in the past and councillors were happy to support its continuation.
"The Lieder does a power of good working with young people here in Goulburn," Cr Andy Wood said.
"It is Australia's longest running theatre and we should absolutely (support) this."
Cr Carol James pointed out that many youth who had started at the Lieder had gone on to further drama studies and were working in the industry. Some were also working at GPAC.
Meantime, the Lieder is preparing for its next production - Charlotte's Web - running from November 21 to December 10.
Auditions for youth and adult roles will be held at the Goldsmith Street theatre at 6pm Friday, September 30.
