Serving and retired police officers gathered at Goulburn Police Station on Thursday morning for a dawn service to mark National Police Remembrance Day.
The names of police officers who had died in the past 12 months were read aloud, along with the names of all who had died while performing their duties within the Hume Police District.
Superintendent Paul Condon said he was saddened to see the list of names grow longer each year.
He acknowledged the impact of the job on mental health and the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
"We have been investing a lot in those areas... we have just got to look after each other," he said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, said the day was one of the most important events of the NSW Police Force calendar.
"National Police Remembrance Day is an opportunity to come together to support those in our blue family who have lost a loved one, a friend or a colleague," she said.
A service was held in Sydney at the Wall of Remembrance in the Domain to honour the 275 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty since 1862.
This was the first time since 2019 that the service could run at full capacity, due to two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
In Goulburn, police officers lay wreaths upon the memorials of police officers, a candle was lit to represent the Eternal Flame and prayers were read. A minute's silence was also held to pay respects.
The service was followed by a breakfast held at the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club.
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker acknowledged the sacrifice police made by putting their lives on the line each day on behalf of the Goulburn community.
Inspector Matt Hinton said each name read out was a reminder of the sacrifices that were made to keep our communities "safe and just".
"I look forward to the police force growing stronger and finding new ways to defeat evil," he said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
