It's time to fertilise! It's important to promote healthy soil in your garden beds.
This in turn promotes strong healthy plants that can fight off pests and diseases more easily.
Picking the right product to apply is easy. Most fertilisers will have an NPK ratio listed somewhere on them. Nitrogen is good for plant leaf growth, phosphorus is good for root development and potassium is good for flowers.
Just remember that native plants do not require too much phosphorus. For the newly planted, use a balanced fertiliser to help establish them.
For trees and shrubs, use a high nitrogen fertilizer to help bring on lots of growth for the season.
For roses, fuchsias, lilacs and any flowering plant that you want a longer lasting show out of, you guessed it, use a high potassium fertiliser.
Granular fertilisers are great for pots and small garden beds to allow for a slower controlled release.
Liquid fertilisers are great for large areas where you are able to hose them on. Fertilisers should be applied every 2-4 weeks during spring and summer to ensure plants look their best.
Remember to grab some mulch (I prefer pea straw or sugarcane) to put out over the top of your pots and garden beds. This will help keep the moisture in during warmer days as well as slowly adding nutrient value to the soil as it breaks down, it also looks great!
Who has already seen a big difference in their gardens?
The Goulburn Gardener.
