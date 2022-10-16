Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Your garden is now in full bloom, but its time to grab the clippers for some upkeep

By The Goulburn Gardener
October 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camellia's a popular pretty flower, but with nine weeks to Christmas it's time to grab the clippers and make sure the garden is tidy.

By now you are probably thinking that there isn't much more do for your garden?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.