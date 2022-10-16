By now you are probably thinking that there isn't much more do for your garden?
We still have nine more weeks until Christmas, of course there is lots to do!
Make sure you keep on top of your lawn. I always find that a well-kept lawn complements a garden, even if the garden has been let go a bit.
Now, if you were one of the people that had an established garden and I inspired you to get out and get it under control, you will notice that everything is starting to grow again and look a bit shabby.
Get the clippers clipping, get the secateurs doing what secateurs do and trim everything to how you like. Look for branches that are growing the wrong way, hedges that are getting long and leggy, roses that need some dead-heading of first flush flowers.
Remember, plants are forgiving. If you started from scratch or a fairly new garden bed or even a courtyard full of freshly planted pots, you will probably notice that weeds are already starting to move in.
Make sure you remove them when they are youn before they establish and go to seed.
Remember to top up everything with mulch. If you have done all of that, sit back and relax for a fortnight.\
