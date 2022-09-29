Walk into Kath Dunn's classroom any day of the school week and you'll find happy, smiling faces and students beating makeshift drums with pool noodles.
They're likely singing as well and later, playing a multitude of instruments.
It's all in a day's work for Wollondilly Public School's Mrs Dunn who has been nominated for the 2022 Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award. She is one of just four teachers nominated throughout Australia. The award celebrates the "integral role that music teachers play in shaping the aspirations of young musicians and their communities."
"It's very exciting to share this with the kids," Mrs Dunn said.
"Just being part of the four is extremely exciting and it's about highlighting the value music has in schools."
Students were especially enthusiastic when Yellow Wiggle, Tseyah Hawkins, visited the school in early August as part of filming for the nomination.
Principal, Bede Darcy, nominated Mrs Dunn for the award after witnessing firsthand her devotion to her craft.
She has been teaching for 24 years, the last six in music at Wollondilly. The former Mulwaree High School student learnt the joy of music playing flute as a child and performing in the institution's band.
"I was drawn to the engagement with children and the chance to support their learning and the positive interaction and impact it has on them," she said of her teaching.
"The music program offers the children a chance to explore another side of themselves and achieve success in the classroom. They draw on that and realise there's a way to experience joy in their lives. Music lifts their mood and helps them engage with people, generates a feeling of success and knowledge that they are valued."
The school, like others, has also noticed a vast improvement in learning and literacy skills and general wellbeing as a result.
Mrs Dunn is known for making sometimes limited resources go a long way but her main message is that music does not have to be expensive.
Each day, the children do the 'Beat Program' in their classrooms. Rather than sticks and drums, they use softer pool noodle sticks beating on the backs of chairs. They clap, sing, use their body, percussion instruments and even basketballs to stimulate brains.
"It's also about instilling confidence in other teachers to do this. It requires enthusiasm...but they embrace it because they know the benefits it brings, " Mrs Dunn said.
When she first started at the school, instruments were somewhat aged but these have been updated with the help of grants.
The children learn recorder and other instruments and play in the school band, which is also mentored by Southern Highlands-based, Bandemonium.
Last month, Wollondilly students performed at the Opera House as part of the Festival of Instrumental Music. They joined two other Goulburn primary schools in the performance with 500 on recorder and 200 playing stringed instruments.
Music is a part of each classroom daily and Mrs Dunn is sharing her skills, honed by ample support programs. Last year she mentored Cara Robinson from Goulburn West Public School who had no formal music training but has since embedded the program in the curriculum. Tarago Public School has also benefited.
"(It's about) encouraging teachers to be brave and give it a go," she said.
"...Just sharing the joy of music is really something that children deserve to have."
Her family is equally excited as the students about her nomination in the ARIA awards, including Mrs Dunn's daughter, Caitlyn, who is in Year 6 at Wollondilly.
Voting is open for the four nominees in the category until Wednesday, November 16. People can vote at https://www.aria.com.au/music-teacher/
The winner will be announced later in the year.
