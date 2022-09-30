Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Workers Club annual art comp

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:00am, first published September 30 2022 - 2:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Annual art comp

Winner gets $2000

Goulburn Workers Club's annual art competition is open to everyone. The major art prize wins $2000. Winners also picked from categories including oil, watercolour/pen and wash, acrylics, other media, miniatures and members of Goulburn and District Art Society. GDAS is a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in the Goulburn area. It hosts regular painting days, workshops and exhibitions to encourage artists in their artistic endeavours. On Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9 at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn. Phone 4829 2300.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Foy

Sarah Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.