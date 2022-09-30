Goulburn Workers Club's annual art competition is open to everyone. The major art prize wins $2000. Winners also picked from categories including oil, watercolour/pen and wash, acrylics, other media, miniatures and members of Goulburn and District Art Society. GDAS is a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in the Goulburn area. It hosts regular painting days, workshops and exhibitions to encourage artists in their artistic endeavours. On Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9 at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn. Phone 4829 2300.
The annual Goulburn Rotary Book Fair is back. Find your next pre-loved book at the Goulburn Recreation Area of the Peden Pavilion. There will be fiction, biographies, sports, romance, children's books, gardening, cooking and more. Books at bargain prices with all proceeds to Rotary charities and projects. This is a COVID-safe event on Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15 between 10am and 4pm. Phone 0417 667 045.
Learn how to dye your own silk scarf using plant colours and mordants, with Australian contemporary artist Rebecca Mayo. Ms Mayo's work is the feature exhibition at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. This workshop will teach various techniques to create a beautiful and unique garment from your own backyard. It's a fascinating process way to turn well-loved clothing into something fresh, new, and nature-inspired. Workshop is for teens and adults aged from 16 years. Bookings are essential. On Saturday, October 8 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery, 12pm to 3pm. Cost is $35. Phone 4823 4494.
The Window is a curated event by Kirsten Jeffcoat at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. She is an artist and arts practitioner with teaching experience at Australian high schools and at the Sorbonne University, Paris. She has been education officer at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery and assistant to two French master lithographers at the Australian National Gallery. She has travelled across Africa, America and Europe. During her 17 years in Paris, Ms Jeffcoat's work was displayed at the Australian Embassy, the Discover Australia Festival in Bonn, Germany, and at the St James Centre for Creativity in Valetta, Malta. Her curated window is on display until Saturday, October 8 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery between 9am and 5pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Lance Strauss and Jimmy Mann fist joined forces as Elton John and Billy Joel in the Tour de Force Tribute Show, in 2009. This show toured several years until it was revamped into Face2Face, in 2019. Rocket Man vs Piano Man is the duo's latest incarnation. The show includes all the hits and chemistry of these rock icons. Lance Strauss and Jimmy Mann are two of the world's most highly accomplished tribute artists. They take the stage at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 8 at 8pm. Phone 4823 4999 for tickets.
The NSW Police Force boasts Australia's oldest concert band, formed 1895. The band is a full-time unit of NSW Police Force with 32 players. It provides musical support at state government and police events under the Command of Senior Sergeant, Graham Dickman, and music director, John Saunders. The band plays more than 200 engagements each year, including outdoor concerts, school visits, workshops, community events, recitals, street parades, charitable events and various prestigious ceremonies. The band also performs ticker tape parades for Australian sporting teams, Commonwealth and Olympic athletes and visiting heads of state, including royalty. The band celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020. It plays on Wednesday, October 12 at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, 11am. Tickets cost $20. Phone 4823 4999.
Travel to the bottom of the ocean and discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles. On dry land, witness the dinosaurs that walked Earth. This event is known for theatrical magic, and for pushing the limits of design, content and experience. Erth's Prehistoric World is a fusion of Dinosaur Zoo and Prehistoric Aquarium. Experience the creatures of your imagination come to life on stage. Show plays Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 at 7pm. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children. Phone 4823 4999.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.