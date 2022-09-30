The Window is a curated event by Kirsten Jeffcoat at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. She is an artist and arts practitioner with teaching experience at Australian high schools and at the Sorbonne University, Paris. She has been education officer at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery and assistant to two French master lithographers at the Australian National Gallery. She has travelled across Africa, America and Europe. During her 17 years in Paris, Ms Jeffcoat's work was displayed at the Australian Embassy, the Discover Australia Festival in Bonn, Germany, and at the St James Centre for Creativity in Valetta, Malta. Her curated window is on display until Saturday, October 8 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery between 9am and 5pm. Phone 4823 4999.

