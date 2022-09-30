Goulburn Post
Man passes away in hospital after truck crash near Goulburn

Updated September 30 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:30am
The 37-year-old man was airlifted to Canberra Hospital following the crash. He died in hospital on Thursday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A man has died after suffering critical injuries in a crash on the Goulburn bypass this month.

