A man has died after suffering critical injuries in a crash on the Goulburn bypass this month.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, a short distance from the city's southern exit, at about 9.35pm, following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
The 37-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to Canberra hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the truck was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
ALSO READ:
Officers from the Hume Police District commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police were notified on Thursday that the 37-year-old man died in hospital. It's understood he was not from Goulburn.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.