When Fliss Naughton and Tottie O'Brien stepped onto Flemington Race Course in their first leg of the Amazing Race Australia, they were not sure how far they would go.
The best friends from Crookwell travelled through Morocco, Greece, Turkey and Belize, completed 31 challenges and had some time in isolation.
The youngest team finished ninth in the race, and left the show this week, after Fliss sprained her ankle in Belize.
Although they were "devastated" with the sudden end to their journey around the globe after coming out of isolation, it did not take away from what Fliss said was an experience "money cannot buy".
"We are ready to go back again," Tottie said.
Out of all the challenges which included steering a donkey through Greece and painting stairs blue in Marrakesh, a highlight for Tottie was driving a jetcar through the waters of Turkey.
For Fliss, it was carrying sticks of bagels through the vibrant markets of the Turkish city of Imzir along the Agean coast, that was a standout.
Known as the "country kids" on the show, they brought many problem-solving skills to the show.
One they were surprised to draw on, was building a snowman in Greece, where they anticipated to see white buildings with blue roofs.
"Crookwell snow is much colder," Fliss said.
Another highlight for was the lifelong friendships with other teams, and helping each other out along the way.
"We became best friends," Tottie said.
"Once we got to know them, they're all such lovely people."
The besties not only felt the love on the show - Crookwell has rallied around them since the show aired.
"We're like one big family, it's good to have the support," Tottie said.
You can watch the Amazing Race Australia on October 2 to 4 at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
