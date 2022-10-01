Goulburn Post
Goulburn Swans' hold presentation night at Astor Hotel

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 2 2022 - 5:57am, first published October 1 2022 - 5:00am
Harry Kristan was crowned the Goulburn Swans' Best and Fairest. Picture by Burney Wong.

"If you told me last year I'd win the award, I would have said you were joking."

