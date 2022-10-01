"If you told me last year I'd win the award, I would have said you were joking."
That's what Harry Kristan said after he was announced as the Goulburn Swans' best and fairest award winner at the club's presentation night at the Astor Hotel recently.
"I had more fun than I did in any other sport, so it was a great year," he said.
READ ALSO:
Swans player coach and president Simon Treloar was crowned the runner up and although he was pleased with his effort, he challenged his players to be better than him next season.
"I don't want to be second next year," Treloar said.
"I want to win the Best and Fairest.
"I need you boys to challenge me for it because that is the only way we'll win the flag."
That wasn't the only recognition Treloar got that night.
He was overcome with emotion when he was announced as a life member for the club alongside Scott Fleming.
"I've worked hard for this club, but I didn't expect this," Treloar said.
He then spoke about Fleming's involvement with the club and encouraged the players to make the most of their time at the club.
Fleming was also taken aback by the recognition.
"It's an absolute honor to be considered and I'm incredibly humbled," he said.
"It's an honour to go out onto the field and fight week in week out for the club."
Treloar, who is a premiership player, 100 gamer and president, held the club together in 2020 and then with the help of those around him, got the club back up and running in 2021.
Fleming, who is also a premiership player and a 100 gamer, has pretty much held every position on the club's committee and is described as the glue of the club.
Treloar will continue as president next year, but will be stepping away from coaching as he has his first baby on the way.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.