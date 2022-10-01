A person suffered facial injuries following a single vehicle crash near Goulburn this afternoon.
At about 4.30pm today, NSW Ambulance said a northbound vehicle went into the embankment on the Federal Highway near Yarra just before the Hume Highway on-ramp.
They also said the driver had a bleeding nose caused by the car's airbag and was taken to Goulburn Hospital.
Emergency services attended the scene.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
