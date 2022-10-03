Did you know not all people run during parkruns?
Although there are already those who walk the free weekly 5km event run by Jamie and Bec Miles, Goulburn parkrun is encouraging more people to do so in October.
More than 10 per cent of people who complete the course at Australian parkruns do so as walkers and Goulburn parkrun is keen to significantly increase this number.
Jamie said parkruns were social events with no time limit.
"People of all ages and abilities take part, including people pushing prams or with their dog on a short handheld lead," he said.
"It's all about getting involved in a way that is fun and comfortable for you.
"It's one of the best entry points into parkrun, especially for those who may be taking their first steps towards healthier and happier lifestyles," he said.
"Walking at parkrun is a great way to meet new people too, or you can walk with your family or friendship group."
The campaign will see parkrun change its logo to 'parkwalk' with bright pink branding.
Walking helps people manage or prevent health conditions, enhance their mood, boost fitness and bring them into contact with some amazing people and places.
Goulburn parkrun hopes those who may never have considered taking part will get involved in the event.
During every parkrun, participants are never last.
"Each week, we have people who volunteer as tail walkers," Bec said.
"They provide support and encouragement for walkers and are the last people to finish."
This month, there will be park walkers wearing blue vests who will mix with other walkers and have a chat.
Thousands of people at parkruns across the country take more than an hour to complete the event.
In fact, when parkrun started in the country in 2011, the average finish time was 27 minutes.
Now it's 33 minutes.
Goulburn parkrun takes place at the Marsden Weir every Saturday morning at 8am, rain or shine.
Registration is free at www.parkrun.com.au/register.
For further information, contact goulburn@parkrun.com.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
