Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn parkrun encourages people to walk in October

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn parkrun is a social event enjoyed by many. Picture: Goulburn Parkrun Facebook page.

Did you know not all people run during parkruns?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.