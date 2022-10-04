Explaining respite care Advertising Feature

Respite care plans at Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre are based on person-centred care. Picture supplied

When caring for the elderly, respite care gives the carer and the care recipient a break for a short period of time.



Respite care is often required when individuals need some extra support after hospital, when carers need to attend to other tasks, or if a person needing care needs more independence.



It is also an effective way to try out a permanent aged care centre to see if it is the right decision for you or your loved one. Respite care can be accessed for a few hours, a few days or up to a few weeks. Individuals can access up to 63 days of subsidised care in a financial year, which also covers emergency residential respite care.

At Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre, run by The Salvation Army Aged Care, the approach to respite care is one that ensures residents receives optimal, personalised care within the given time period.

"Our care plans are based on person-centred care," said Sadiya Begum, Gill Waminda's centre manager.



"We respect the choices of residents and their families. Different types of care are prioritised according to their care needs."

The centre's care team creates what is called an interim care plan that provides the complete picture of a resident's individual care needs.



These plans include their nutritional profile, their care needs via assessments conducted by health professionals such as registered nurses and occupational therapists, as well as the resident's and their family's preferences.

Many residents transition from their initial respite care to permanent care, and this is an option that is available at Gill Waminda.



On the key benefit of respite care, "it is a great opportunity to experience respite care for a period in order to decide on permanent placement," Sadiya said.

"We had one resident who was here for six weeks; he had complex behaviours which required personalised management," Sadiya said.



"This was all assessed and conducted during his six weeks. His family were happy with his care and services provided, and when he then needed permanent residential aged care, he continued to stay at Gill Waminda."

Just like with permanent care, an assessment by the Aged Care Assessment Team (ACAT) is required to determine respite care eligibility. After that, prospective respite residents and their carers can choose their preferred aged care centre, complete an application and meet with the team to discuss their needs and preferences in further detail.

"The staff are exceptional," said John Nixon, a resident at Gill Waminda.



"The care from the staff is what makes my experience of living at Gill Waminda so good. A successful life in an aged care facility depends on how much they care. They are dedicated, kind and in difficult times, staff have always been all of this to me. I couldn't ask for a better place to live."

Gill Waminda is offering complimentary respite care.

