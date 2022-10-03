The year she turned 100, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the possibility of Jean Ryan marking her milestone birthday with a big celebration.
Then, a fall that resulted in hospitalisation and last year's COVID lockdown meant she could not do anything for her 101st birthday.
But third time's a charm and at the weekend family and friends gathered in Bulli to celebrate the long life of Mrs Ryan, who turned 102 on Sunday, October 2.
Mrs Ryan, nee McMahon, was born in the Riverina town of Temora in 1920.
With her father working on the railway, the McMahon family later shifted to Goulburn.
It was here that a 17-year-old Jean met the man who would become her husband, Lisle.
At the time she was working in the Blue and White Milk Bar, opposite a park where a band would play each Sunday.
Mrs Ryan recalled with a laugh that Lisle looked across and said to his friends: "Oh, what legs that girl's got".
The pair married in Cronulla on October 6, 1941 and later welcomed four children: Dennis (who recently celebrated his 80th birthday), Paul, Anthony and Christene.
They were all raised in Bulli, with the family having lived in O'Brien Street.
While she said she "wasn't one for the surf", Mrs Ryan liked living on the Illawarra coast so much that she made it her home for several decades.
She lived in Bulli until seven years ago, when she moved in with Christene and her husband Michael in Woonona.
Over the course of her 102 years, Mrs Ryan has seen five monarchs, 27 prime ministers, 31 NSW premiers and nine popes.
She is also a grandmother to 11, a great-grandmother to 24, and a great-great-grandmother to two.
Mrs Ryan's family joked that a nip of sherry every night is the secret to her long life, to which she quipped: "More than a nip!"
Mrs Ryan said she also enjoyed life and food (with fresh fish a particular favourite) and still had a strong connection to her church, attending Mass at St Joseph's in Bulli whenever she was well.
"I'm very happy," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.