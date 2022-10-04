The Rotary Book Fair is back in business

Rotary Club of Goulburn volunteers are busily sorting a 40-foot container filled with books.
They're preparing for the return, this weekend, of the club's annual book fair.
And, after two consecutive years of COVID-19 cancellations, Rotarian Steve Ruddell says the community is eagerly anticipating the fair's return.
People used books to stay occupied during the lock down periods, Mr Ruddell said.
"It's our second attempt at getting the book fair up and running since the pandemic hit," Mr Ruddell said.
"And we've got more books than you can poke a stick at."
Volunteers have spent recent months sorting thousands of book donations in preparation for the event.
He said there is something for everyone at this year's event.
"We have so many novels," he said.
"There are books by Bryce Courtney and Ruth Rendell, and a heap of Harry Potter books. There's a bunch of old records, CDs and DVD movies. Plus we have kids PlayStation games and things like that, for the electronically minded."
Meanwhile, Mr Ruddell said books that were too damaged for the fair have been donated to Endeavour Industries, a local organisation that employs people with a disability.
"They're able to recycle the books and make a few dollars," he said.
The Rotary Club of Goulburn has about 50 members after the amalgamation, two years ago, of three smaller clubs.
Its fundraisers help to support community projects at home, around Australia and overseas.
Local projects that Rotary funds include new signage along local walking tracks, and the Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) breakfast for disadvantaged kids.
"We're also putting some security doors in place to help women and children in situations of domestic violence," Mr Ruddell said.
While there isn't a set target for the book fair fundraiser, Mr Ruddell hopes the event will be lucrative.
"We've made quite substantial figures in the past, and all that money gets returned to the community, through our projects," he said.
"It would be nice to be able to put some good dollars towards all the things that Rotary does."
The event starts on Saturday, October 8 and runs to Saturday, October 15 at the Peden Pavillion at Goulburn Showgrounds. Doors open 10am daily. Phone 0417 667 045.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
