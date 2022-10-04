Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

The Rotary Book Fair is back in business

Sarah Foy
By Sarah Foy
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:57am, first published October 4 2022 - 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Goulburn volunteers are sorting thousands of books at Peden Pavillion. Photo supplied.

Rotary Club of Goulburn volunteers are busily sorting a 40-foot container filled with books.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Foy

Sarah Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.