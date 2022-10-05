Lifting the lid on fast furniture's impact on the environment

Australian households could cost the earth as many as 861 million trees over a 10-year period from unsustainable furniture choices, recent data has revealed.

Furniture brand B2C Furniture's sustainability calculator has lifted the lid on fast furniture's impact on the environment, revealing that at least one tree is destroyed per each piece of unsustainable furniture purchased.

The calculator shines a light on the stark difference between purchasing furniture made from hardwood, a naturally renewable energy source, and chipboard materials.

According to B2C Furniture's findings, each Australian household could cost the earth 33 trees by owning just 30 pieces of chipboard-based furniture across ten years.

The severity of this issue was further highlighted by a survey conducted by consultancy EC Sustainable, which found that the average Sydney household disposes of approximately 24kg of wooden furniture per year.

However, it seems that not all hope is lost, as the sustainability calculator predicted that Aussies could ultimately save the earth 774 million trees collectively by making conscious purchasing choices.

According to Greenpeace USA Special Projects Manager, Rolf Skar, switching from fast furniture to products made from sustainable materials will have the most significant impact.

"[Fast furniture] is furniture that is not only not made to last, but designed not to last, from cheap materials and construction to styles that are planned to be replaced by new fashions year after year," Skar told Discover Magazine.

"Fast furniture is often relatively cheap to buy, but almost impossible to repair or refurbish, leading to an expensive, wasteful cycle of buying and throwing out."

Skar continued on to explain that purchasing high-quality furniture will not only positively impact the environment but also save money in the long run.

"[Buying better quality furniture is] easier and cheaper in the long run than spending time and money trying to fix something that will fail repeatedly over time," he said.

"If you can, save up and spend money on a well-built piece of furniture that could last a lifetime and even be passed on as an heirloom to family or friends."

As for how you can tell whether a piece of furniture is unsustainable, sustainability expert Ashlee Piper told Yahoo! News that it's important to pay attention to red flags like how much it costs and where it was made.

"Try to focus on companies that have a circular approach to their products... that can include refurbishing and recycling programs," Piper said.

Along with purchasing from sustainable brands, another way to reduce furniture waste is to extend the lifespan of your existing pieces by maintaining them properly and repairing any damage.

"If things like water damage, tears, or breaks go beyond your capacity to fix, there are businesses that specialise in restoring and repairing furniture, from reupholstering to repairing and replacing worn-out parts," Skar said.