There are plenty of talented athletes coming out of the Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club and the latest young sport star of the week is excelling there.
Saphira Manton's brilliance in the throwing disciplines, especially the discus, has earnt her the accolade.
The 10-year-old, who loves all events, said she felt she improved in all areas of her sport since joining the club in 2020.
READ ALSO:
Last season, she finished second in her age group for points and continually improved on her results.
In her last event at little athletics, she threw 10.13m in the discus and when she competed at the Regional Athletics competition on September, 2 she threw 17.85m.
There is a state event coming up next month and she is hoping to continue to improve on her distances.
Saphira, who is also a good basketballer, said making the state athletics competition and representing the South Coast Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) team in discus were the highlights of her career so far.
"I want to thank the Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club for pushing me to always try my best," Saphira said.
Saphira is the cousin of dual Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medallist Ellen Ryan and idolises Sam Verrills, James Tedesco and Victor Radley from the Sydney Roosters.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.