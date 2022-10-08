Junior rugby league in town is in good stead.
The u11 and u15 Goulburn Stockmen boys won their Canberra Region Rugby League competitions while the u12 League Tag girls fell just short, losing in their grand final.
It was a tight first half for the u11s who went into the break tied 18-18 with Queanbeyan United Blue, but once they found their feet, there was no stopping them.
A second half masterclass saw the boys come away with a 36-24 win and coach Paul Britton said the result was well deserved.
"Everyone did their job on the day," Britton said.
"There wasn't one kid that was better than the other."
Britton said the goal moving forward for the players now was to keep improving, learning the game and growing as footballers.
They will all play for the u12s next season.
Up 10-0 early on, the u15s looked to be in control against West Belconnen Gold, but they let the opposition back into the game due to a few unforced errors.
However, the boys upped the ante to win 28-8 and took home their sixth premiership in a row.
They also only lost the one game all year.
Coach Jamie Whittaker said their success came down to the fact all players had been together for a long time.
However, they are now at an important stage in their young careers.
"At their age, the players are starting to decide whether they want to play at a high grade in the future," Whittaker said.
They will all play for the u16s next season.
The u12 League Tag girls gave it their all in their final, but went down to West Belconnen 30-16.
Goulburn Stockmen sides are no strangers to having success and Whittaker said that was due to the way the players were brought up.
"In Goulburn, they're raised as tough country kids," Whittaker said.
"They love to train, they train like they play and there's a really good support base too.
"All the kids are mates and the parents get on really well with each other too."
The Goulburn Stockmen are now looking forward to their presentation day at the Goulburn Workers Club on October 16.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
