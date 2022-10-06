Don't checkout from connecting kindly with others

I have a memory of a special learning experience from my grandfather that continues to resonate with me after almost five decades.
My Pop, as we called him, had just been served at a supermarket checkout by someone who was sullen and verging on rude. As he finished his transaction with the cranky operator he smiled, thanked her, and said "I hope you have a lovely day."
I still recall the look of surprise from the person behind the checkout in response to my grandfather's pleasantries. It was as if she had been pulled out of her grumpy funk. She replied with a half smile, and said "you too".
I remember thinking my Pop had made a valuable difference with that simple gesture.
As we walked away from the checkout Pop told me to always smile and say "have a nice day" when you encounter someone who is behaving cranky or rude.
He added something along the lines of "you never know what someone is going through and sometimes they don't realise they are sharing their misery with the world." He continued that a smile and a nice message could be all that is needed to make them feel better.
The lesson came flooding back recently as I was greeted - well grunted to - by a supermarket checkout operator. There was very little communication and no eye contact from the operator. It was disconcerting but I held a positive attitude.
The loudest sound from this checkout operator was heard as she groaned when the next customer began to unload their groceries.
I noted to myself that these days understaffed and overworked employees could be forgiven for not always having a smile on their face. I also reminded myself that she might be struggling with something major so before I walked away I smiled and said "I hope you have a lovely day."
I had my back turned to her as I walked away but I hope the kind final gesture brought some joy to this checkout operator's life.
In the meantime I have added a second part to my grandfather's valuable lesson from years gone by. This message falls directly on how I behave when I am feeling grumpy, frustrated or downright miserable.
That is: Never deflect your personal frustration through anger or rudeness - especially to people who have no idea what is upsetting you. It is not their fault. While you might be struggling you never know what is troubling others. They don't need to be impacted by your angst or anger as well as their own.
I think we all need to be mindful of this. Don't be afraid to smile and say "I hope you have a lovely day" to a stranger, the checkout operator or anyone else you encounter as you go about your daily business.
Despite the rain, I hope you all have a lovely day.
Stay safe and be caring,
Jackie Meyers
Editor
