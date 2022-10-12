Goulburn Post
Goulburn resident demands action on Kenmore boatshed after discovering impaled cat

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:53am, first published October 12 2022 - 11:00pm
The Kenmore boatshed has significantly deteriorated over the past 10 years. Picture by Sophie Bennett

A dead cat, human excrement and piles of rubbish are among the worst discoveries at the Kenmore boatshed by concerned resident Samantha Hartin.

