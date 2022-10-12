A dead cat, human excrement and piles of rubbish are among the worst discoveries at the Kenmore boatshed by concerned resident Samantha Hartin.
Ms Hartin moved to the area in 2016 and said the state of the boatshed had increasingly deteriorated over the years.
However, it was the discovery of the dead cat on Saturday, October 1 that spurred Ms Hartin to contact police and the Goulburn Mulwaree Council to demand action.
Ms Hartin had been searching for an injured wombat with WIRES volunteers and her young son when she came across the dead cat.
"Its head and arms were down and the stick was pierced up through its abdomen and out through its genital area," she said.
"It was like something out of a horror movie."
The wide stretch of river at the end of Wollondilly Avenue was once an idyllic picnic area where people swam, fished and rowed boats. Known as the 'Kenmore Pleasure Grounds', the boatshed was an important part of the popular recreation area between the 1890s to the 1950s.
Now, Ms Hartin said it was common to hear teenagers climbing the roof of the derelict boatshed, and neighbours had witnessed a family of squatters occupy the building for up to a week at a time.
There is evidence of fires, piles of rubbish and buckets filled with human faeces and urine now surrounding the area.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council purchased the 3780 metres of land surrounding the boatshed from developer Graham Irving in 2012.
A working party, chaired by current mayor Peter Walker, was formed in 2020 to put forward ideas for the redevelopment of the Copford Reach reserve, including the area surrounding the boatshed, to cater to a variety of community organisations and the wider public.
Initially, ideas flowed for the refurbishment of the boatshed including turning it into a cafe or a picnic area with kayaks and canoes. However, two years on the boatshed is in worse condition than ever.
In an official statement, Goulburn Mulwaree Council said there were no current plans for the boatshed other than to secure the building, prevent further decay and eliminate unauthorised access.
The council did not outline how it intended to achieve this but acknowledged it would be an ongoing challenge.
Despite the deterioration of the boatshed itself, The Wollondilly River Walking Track has been extended to directly pass the area and Ms Hartin said Joseph's Gate Estate was increasingly attracting more young families to the area.
As someone with young children, Ms Hartin said it was worrying not knowing who was "frequenting" the boatshed.
"It's not only worrisome for the kids but also for native wildlife," she said.
Though the section of the Wollondilly Walking Track boasts breathtaking views of the river, the copious blackberry bushes surrounding the boatshed have made the area increasingly secluded.
"If someone is there by themselves, no one is going to know what happens," Ms Hartin said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
