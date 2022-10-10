The 25th anniversary dinner dance of Make-A-Wish Goulburn is a special event promising fun, laughter, great music, fine food and a shared vision to spread hope and joy to children in need. All funds raised pay for the life-changing wishes of seriously ill children. Get a table or group together and have an amazing evening for a worthy cause. Tickets include a three-course meal, lucky balloons, live entertainment, raffles and auction prizes. Two wish children will share their wish journey experience. The event starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, October 15 at the Goulburn Workers Club. Tickets cost $65. Email enquiries@goulburnworkers.com.au or phone 4821 3355.
Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy some time outdoors at the FROGS Landcare Picnic Day on Sunday, October 16. People are invited to go bird watching and to meet the resident kangaroos. Admire the native gardens at the entrance, and the flowering acacias and eucalypts. Find evidence of the old brickworks as you stroll along the paths. At this stage the picnic is set to go ahead with a wet weather plan for seating and stalls in the May Street Bridge carpark. However, if the heavens open as predicted on Friday, October 14 the picnic will be cancelled. For information email frogslandcare@gmail.com. The event on Sunday, October 16 between 10am and 3pm.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. Group bookings and group events can also be arranged with tailored patronage packages available. The next event is on Friday, October 14 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act is given between 10 and 15 minutes to perform. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next event starts at 7.30pm on Friday, October 14 at the Goulburn Club. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au or phone 4821 2043.
Established in 2012, the Southern Highlands Writers' Festival attracts Australia's leading writers and thinkers. Past speakers have included Mike Carlton, Robert Dessaix, Nikki Gemmell, David Malouf and Don Watson. There are two key themes running through this year's program; Monumental Women in Australian literature, culture and our community, and From the Heart - Indigenous Women Writers. Three large events will be held across the weekend of Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 at locations around the Southern Highlands. You can book for one, two, or all three events. The festival promises to stimulate, challenge and most importantly, entertain. For tickets visit www.shwf.com.au.
The annual Goulburn Rotary Book Fair is back. Find your next pre-loved book at the Goulburn Recreation Area of the Peden Pavilion. There will be fiction, biographies, sports, romance, children's books, gardening, cooking and more. Books at bargain prices with all proceeds to Rotary charities and projects. This is a COVID-safe event on Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15 between 10am and 4pm. Phone 0417 667 045.
The NSW Police Force boasts Australia's oldest concert band, formed 1895. The band is a full-time unit of NSW Police Force with 32 players. It provides musical support at state government and police events under the Command of Senior Sergeant, Graham Dickman, and music director, John Saunders. The band plays more than 200 engagements each year, including outdoor concerts, school visits, workshops, community events, recitals, street parades, charitable events and various prestigious ceremonies. The band also performs ticker tape parades for Australian sporting teams, Commonwealth and Olympic athletes and visiting heads of state, including royalty. The band celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020. It plays on Wednesday, October 12 at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, 11am. Tickets cost $20. Phone 4823 4999.
Travel to the bottom of the ocean and discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles. On dry land, witness the dinosaurs that walked Earth. This event is known for theatrical magic, and for pushing the limits of design, content and experience. Erth's Prehistoric World is a fusion of Dinosaur Zoo and Prehistoric Aquarium. Experience the creatures of your imagination come to life on stage. Show plays Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, October 15 at 7pm. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for children. Phone 4823 4999.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.