Make-A-Wish Goulburn turns 25

By Sarah Foy
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:21am, first published 3:30am
25th anniversary dinner dance

It's a night not to be missed

The 25th anniversary dinner dance of Make-A-Wish Goulburn is a special event promising fun, laughter, great music, fine food and a shared vision to spread hope and joy to children in need. All funds raised pay for the life-changing wishes of seriously ill children. Get a table or group together and have an amazing evening for a worthy cause. Tickets include a three-course meal, lucky balloons, live entertainment, raffles and auction prizes. Two wish children will share their wish journey experience. The event starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, October 15 at the Goulburn Workers Club. Tickets cost $65. Email enquiries@goulburnworkers.com.au or phone 4821 3355.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

