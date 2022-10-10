Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy some time outdoors at the FROGS Landcare Picnic Day on Sunday, October 16. People are invited to go bird watching and to meet the resident kangaroos. Admire the native gardens at the entrance, and the flowering acacias and eucalypts. Find evidence of the old brickworks as you stroll along the paths. At this stage the picnic is set to go ahead with a wet weather plan for seating and stalls in the May Street Bridge carpark. However, if the heavens open as predicted on Friday, October 14 the picnic will be cancelled. For information email frogslandcare@gmail.com. The event on Sunday, October 16 between 10am and 3pm.