On a remote farm out the back of Yass there is a star that's quietly rising, and its caught the attention of Australian music legend Tommy Emmanuel.
Earlier this week Ben Gillard, who is just 14 years old, was selected for a solo spot at this year's Schools Spectacular.
READ MORE:
Schools Spectacular is a creative and performing arts showcase of some 5000 public school students, at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
"Around Yass I'm the only soloist that made it through, which is very cool," Ben said.
Ben is a "finger-style" guitar player, which is a mix of classic and contemporary music.
"You take mainstream songs and arrange them so the bass, melody, harmony and percussion are all playing at the same time," Ben said.
YouTube videos of Australian music legend Tommy Emmanuel is how Ben, who is largely self-taught, first developed his skills.
As he improved, Ben began to share his own videos online.
"Tommy saw one of my videos and really liked it and asked if I would like to catch up?" Ben said.
"It was before one of his concerts at the Melbourne Art Centre. We met him at the stage door and he gave me a 45 minute lesson."
Ben said Tommy shared some tips and listened to a number of his songs.
"He was just a lovely, normal guy. It was awesome," Ben said.
"Tommy also shared one of my videos and it got about 60,000 views."
Ben's mum Kate Gillard said allowing her son the opportunity to participate in Schools Spectacular is a "no brainer".
"It's exhausting, but fun," Ms Gillard said.
"He's worked very, very hard at his craft, so it's just one of those things where you've got a very passionate child, and you want to allow him to have that experience."
Ben will be playing at Qudos Bank Arena, the biggest performance venue in Australia.
"He's playing to potentially 80,000 people over four performances. It's just a huge experience," Ms Gillard said.
"It's a massive and very professional production. They're giving the kids real world experience of the entertainment industry."
Ms Gillard said it was obvious from an early age that Ben is musically inclined.
"His Dad's a musician [Army trumpet player] so he's been trying to find the notes ever since he was a baby," she said.
This will be the largest audience Ben has played to, but not the first.
"Earlier this year I played at Tamworth and got into the top ten buskers, which was pretty awesome," Ben said.
"I would love to keep on doing big performances and furthering my experience."
That Ben has been selected as a featured instrumentalist by Schools Spectacular is a coup for Yass High.
"[We] are of course very proud of Ben and the hard work he puts in, but also of his humility," Deputy principal Ruth Riach said.
"I had the joy of being his classroom music teacher last semester and his musicianship shines through in every aspect of his performance."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.