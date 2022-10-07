Goulburn Post
Murrumbateman to host ICC Men's T20 World Cup's Regional Roadshow

Updated October 7 2022 - 8:00am, first published 2:00am
Cricket balls: ACM file image.

Cricket fans and sport lovers will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the event's Regional Roadshow visits Murrumbateman Field Days on Sunday, October 16.

