Cricket fans and sport lovers will get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when the event's Regional Roadshow visits Murrumbateman Field Days on Sunday, October 16.
The Regional Roadshow is touring 11 regional locations over the next month in the lead up to the opening Super 12 game between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman encouraged local sports fans to come along to Murrumbateman Field Days.
"Featuring a range of interactive activities and displays, including a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG, attendees will also have the chance to win any number of ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow will be held from 8am-5pm.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the Regional Roadshow is an example of the benefits of the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative.
"Regional NSW is the heartland of cricket in our State, and the Regional Roadshow has hit the sweet spot by providing entertainment and inspiration for bush cricket fans across NSW ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia," Mr Henskens said.
"Despite having a smaller population than Sydney, regional NSW accounts for around half of the state's registered players, more than 250 adolescent cricketers in the Cricket NSW pathway system, and produces over 50 per cent of NSW's contracted professional cricketers."
