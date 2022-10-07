The start to this season's Goulburn Touch competition has been delayed due to wet weather.
As a result, registrations are still open.
Scheduled to begin on October 10, the competition at Carr Confoy Park has been postponed until October 31 while the early bird price for player registration will remain until the 2nd November.
A spokesperson for the organisation said work on upgrading the irrigation system on the ground was being undertaken, causing the disruption.
"Work is being done to better service the watering of the playing fields and it has taken longer than expected," the spokesperson said.
"The constant rain in the area over recent weeks has compounded the situation, leaving the fields in a condition that is unsafe and not conducive to playing touch football."
The Goulburn Touch Association, which has a proud senior representative history, thanked its members for their patience and understanding.
"We are equally as frustrated with this delay as you may be, but we look forward to getting on the field as soon as we can," the spokesperson said.
The senior competitions will cost $110 before it begins and $130 once it commences while the junior, mixed and family competition will cost $70 before its start and $80 afterwards.
The senior competitions begin on October 31, the juniors begin the day after and the mixed matches begin on November 2.
