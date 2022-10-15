For someone who played most of their football in town until a year ago, Caolan Hazell is definitely punching above his weight.
The 14-year-old was selected as co-captain for the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour from September 26-30 and played out of his skin.
He was named player of the tournament for his NSW Country u14s team.
The centre back's father, Robert Hazell, watched every one of his games and said the performances he put in deserved the recognition.
"He played 350 hours of football over the five days against the best 250 kids in the country," Robert said.
"He was not only able to keep up with the other kids who play in bigger academies and A-League youth clubs, but he was able to be the best player."
The best emerging youth footballers from across the country take part in the competition which allow national team technical staff to identify players for future honours.
The Mulwaree High School student is hoping to play for the Socceroos in the future and Robert said that was not beyond the realms of possibility.
"At the moment, he's on track to represent the Australian u17s side, but because he plays a lot of local football, he's still got a lot of technical improvements to go," Robert said.
"But since he's already physically strong, fast and smart with the game, I have no doubt he'll go close to making it."
Caolan's success comes from hours of hard work, both on and off the field.
"After all of his matches, he watches footage of himself," Robert said.
"He picks himself to pieces and works out how to better himself next time.
"He also watches players around him and gives them feedback too."
The West Ham supporter watches plenty of English Premier League matches too and watches analysis from experts to learn the game.
In two years time, he plans to be play in an academy in England.
This was the first edition of the championship since 2019 with the event sidelined for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
