Rain in the past few has resulted in flooding and numerous road closures throughout Goulburn and district.
The area's southeast was the hardest hit with Lake Bathurst receiving 64mm of rain on Friday afternoon. The water gushed over Braidwood Road, making for treacherous driving conditions. The road was closed at Lake Bathurst as a result.
Residents reported a literal lake, which delighted one youngster who paddled into shallow waters.
Further south, Tarago was also awash, particularly around low-lying areas off Braidwood and Lumley Roads. The Loaded Dog hotel closed on Friday night due to surrounding flooding.
"We currently have no toilet facilities and are unable to offer emergency accommodation," the licensees posted on social media.
The pub re-opened at 11am Saturday.
Goulburn SES commander Rob Bell said crews were monitoring Mulwaree River water levels.
"The water at Lake Bathurst is coming down through the river system and ending up in the back fences of properties on Hercules Street, (Eastgrove)," Mr Bell said.
"We've door knocked, told residents to keep a watch and that assistance is available if needed."
The rain also caused some havoc on the roads.
Police said a B-double headed towards Goulburn tipped over on Braidwood Road at about 3am Saturday.
The male driver, believed to be in his mid 30s, was trapped and had to be removed through the windscreen. Police, RFS, Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue brigade and ambulance attended the scene near Painters Lane, southeast of Goulburn.
The driver was taken to Canberra Hospital as a precaution, due to possible spinal injuries.
Police said it was raining at the time and there was a great deal of water over the road. Braidwood Road was partially closed on Saturday morning to allow the truck's removal.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the EPA was also called to deal with oil and diesel spilt on the road.
Officers also attended several minor crashes in the 24 hours to 11am Saturday.
Police were on standby to assist SES on Saturday.
At Gunning, RFS crews were out at the motel on Friday night.
"There's a levee bank around the motel and the RFS pumped some water out for us last night," Mr Bell said.
One lane of the Federal Highway was also closed due to flooding.
The rain started at about midnight, peaked at 3am and stopped at 5am.
However, it restarted at 1pm Saturday.
"The incoming rain could be a concern," Mr Bell said.
"By the time it arrives, it could be either broken up or built up."
Goulburn Golf Club is once again isolated. Watching the water flowing down the Mulwaree Ponds on Saturday, Goulburn Golf Club ladies captain, Margaret Webb said it was the fifth or sixth time it had happened this year. She hoped it would subside by Wednesday for a golf tournament raising funds for breast cancer awareness.
Goulburn Airport recorded 13.8mm of rain from 9am Friday to 1pm Saturday, October 7 and Goulburn Tafe recorded 11.2mm in the 24 hours from 9am Friday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
As at 12.20pm, the Mulwaree River levels at The Towers and at Lansdowne Bridge were falling. It was steady at the Wollondilly River at Marsden Weir and rising at Murrays Flat.
