A woman has escaped injury after a crash on Sydney Road at Goulburn.
Emergency services were called to the road's southbound lane, just north of Gorman Road at 4.30pm Saturday.
A woman, driving a Ford Territory, lost control in wet conditions and skidded off the road, hitting a tree, police said.
Ambulance paramedics assessed her at the scene but she was not injured.
Police said speed was not a factor. The woman also returned a negative result to a breath test.
One Goulburn RFS crew also attended. Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said smoke was emanating from the vehicle, to which the crew attended.
One southbound lane was closed while emergency services attended to the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
