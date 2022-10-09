Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Stavros Papantoniou shines in Goulburn Workers Annual Art Prize

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:25am, first published October 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Worn-out faces hold a particular appeal for artist, Stavros Papantoniou after witnessing homelessness on the Sydney's streets

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.