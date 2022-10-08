Goulburn Post
National N-scale train convention 2022 has modellers flock to Goulburn

Updated October 8 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 10:57pm
More than 100 model train builders descended on Goulburn for the national N-scale convention from October 7-9.

