Despite significant flooding across Goulburn, the SES has not been required to perform any flood rescues.
After frequent flooding throughout the year, and venues such as the Golf Club inundated for the fifth time this year, it seems residents are taking heed of SES warnings.
Goulburn SES Deputy Controller Steve Watson congratulated residents for being cautious and for not driving through floodwaters.
While no one required rescuing, Mr Watson said the SES received calls from residents requesting sandbags and attended one home in Carrick where a tree had come down and blocked the driveway.
Mr Watson said with the ground now completely sodden and the river systems extremely full, water from any more rain would have nowhere to go.
"We still have flood teams out on constant standby," he said.
"It's a bad flood situation but it's really not affecting a lot of people at this stage."
The Mulwaree and Wollondilly rivers' water levels peaked on Sunday, October 9 as the rain eased.
Goulburn's southeast was the hardest hit with Lake Bathurst receiving 64mm of rain on Friday afternoon and Braidwood Road still covered in water on Sunday morning.
In the 24 hours from 9am on Saturday, Goulburn Airport recorded 34mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The water at Lake Bathurst is coming down through the river system and ending up in the back fences of properties on Hercules Street in Eastgrove. However, no one has been evacuated so far.
While the rain may have stopped for now, Mr Watson reminded drivers to remain vigilant on the roads and to never drive through floodwaters.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
