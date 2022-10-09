Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn SES thanks residents for staying safe as Mulwaree and Wollondilly rivers' water levels peak

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view from Rocky Hill overlooking Eastgrove which is currently flooded. Picture by Louise Thrower

Despite significant flooding across Goulburn, the SES has not been required to perform any flood rescues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.