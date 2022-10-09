Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands and Highlands emergency crews attend substation fire on Canyonleigh Road, Brayton

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
October 9 2022
An electrical substation fire on Canyonleigh Road is emitting a mass of black smoke. Picture supplied

An electrical substation fire on Canyonleigh Road near Brayton is emitting a mass of black smoke.

