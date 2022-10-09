An electrical substation fire on Canyonleigh Road near Brayton is emitting a mass of black smoke.
Rural Fire Service crews from the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands arrived at the scene at 10am on Sunday, October 9, and are waiting to gain access to the substation.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a transformer at the substation was well alight and the cause of the fire was currently under investigation.
The RFS is being assisted by Goulburn and Bowral Fire and Rescue teams as well as NSW SES volunteers.
Currently the fire is inaccessible due to a flooded causeway.
Mr Butler said the emergency crews intended to monitor the state of the fire, which is still actively burning, due to it being electrical.
He said they would likely remain at the scene until tomorrow and access issues had been resolved.
There are no residents close to the fire and no predictions for high winds.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
