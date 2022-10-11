Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn father Tom Dunwoodie walks 24 hours straight during Relay For Life

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dunwoodie with friends at a previous Relay For Life event. Picture supplied

Elvie Dunwoodie's father takes on the challenge of walking for 24 hours straight because he knows it's something his daughter will never have the chance to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.