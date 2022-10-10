A celebration 150 years in the making is about to get underway as the Goulburn Rugby Club celebrates the 150th anniversary of the founding of the club.
A host of activities have been put in place to recognise the creation of Australia's oldest country rugby club, including a golf day, get together dinner, a match day and gala Anniversary Reunion Ball.
The club was founded on July 22, 1872, at what was then Payten's Commercial Hotel in Market Street.
Club president Jackson Reardon said it was going to be a great opportunity for people to reconnect, reflect on the past and celebrate a significant milestone that very few Australian sporting teams have reached.
The reunion was to begin with a Golf Day on Friday, October 21 at the Goulburn Golf Club, but recent flooding has put paid to that.
The weekend now starts with a get-together dinner on the Friday night and is open to all at the club's major sponsor, the Hibernian Hotel.
The following day, activities move up to Rugby Park where four matches will be played on Poidevin Oval.
The Reunion Match Day will kick off at 9am with a match between the Goulburn u12s and the Crookwell u12s, followed by a golden oldies match at 10.30am with former Wallabies Simon Poidevin and Peter Lucas coaching the two sides.
At midday, the premiership-winning Goulburn women's team will take on the Bungendore Mudchicks and from 1pm, there will be a special unveiling and naming of three of the hills at Rugby Park followed by a photo session on the hill in front of the clubhouse for groups including all previous coaches, presidents, rep players, Life Members and so on.
The match day portion will finish with a President's XV side and an Invitational XV contest.
The two sides will be wearing replica jumpers from the 1957 and 1958 sides.
The weekend concludes with the 150th Anniversary Reunion Ball at Veolia Arena, emceed by Robert Sheekey.
Highlights of the night will include presentation of special ties to new life members and a life member group photo, a video of messages to the club on this occasion and reminders when the auction is about to come to a close.
Attendees will be treated to a three-course meal, music from in-demand Canberra band Something Like This and door prizes.
Tickets for the ball are from $106 and close on Friday, October 14.
