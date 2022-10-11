Primary school students recently had the opportunity to showcase their public speaking skills at the Quota Club Public Speaking Competition.
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, and one postponement this year, the competition finally took place on September 14.
The competition has been a tradition in Goulburn for more than 30 years now, with primary school students competing in school-based competitions and the winners speaking at the town competition.
Students are given a list of five topics to choose from, this year's topics ranging from "peas" to "peace".
Quota Club president Dorothy Keegan said the competitors delivered well-prepared speeches showcasing excellent oral presentation skills.
"The children held the audience in their hands with their effective, skilful, insightful and often humorous interpretations of their chosen topic," Ms Keegan said.
The competition was judged by Trish Groves, Heather West and Steve Chapman. Linda and Bob Marchet acted as timekeepers and Jim Webb was the photographer.
Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker, deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and councillors Carol James and Jason Shepherd also attended.
After a lengthy deliberation from the judges, mayor Peter Walker presented the winning trophy to Kianah McMahon from Goulburn North Public School.
Ms Keegan said the Quota Club delighted in providing an opportunity for the children of Goulburn and surrounds to showcase their talents.
Below are the topics chosen by each speaker:
Kianah from Goulburn North - Peas
Rovic from Goulburn East - What peace means to me
Isabelle from St Peter and Pauls - What I like about the world I live in
Oscar from Goulburn South - What peace means to me
Harrison from Wollondilly - What I like about the world I live in
Bushra from Bradfordville- What I like about the world I live in
Marli from Goulburn West - If they rewrote the story of Cinderella, it would go like this...
Millie from St Josephs - Peas
Jack from Tarago - What I like about the world I live in
Lilly-May from Tallong - What I like about the world I live in
