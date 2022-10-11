Goulburn Post
Goulburn primary school students compete at Quota Club Public Speaking Competition

Updated October 11 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:00am
Students from back left to front: Harrison Walsh, Millie Burgess, Lilly-May Lewis-Woodward, Rovic Vicente, Isabelle Howard, Bushra Sekendar, Kianah McMahon, Marli McKellar, Oscar McLure and Jack Gundry. Picture supplied

Primary school students recently had the opportunity to showcase their public speaking skills at the Quota Club Public Speaking Competition.

