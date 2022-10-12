Patients having total knee replacement surgery at Goulburn Base Hospital may have a shorter hospital stay and swifter recovery, thanks to the introduction of state-of-the art robotic technology.
The Orthopaedic Surgery Department has started using the Robotic Surgical Assistant (ROSA) in theatres to help better tailor knee replacement surgery to a patient's individual anatomy.
Orthopaedic surgeons can utilise the 3D modelling technology pre-operatively to plan the optimal position of the knee implant with pinpoint accuracy.
The ROSA supports precision planning that can improve balance and functional movement of the knee, assisting patient's quick recovery.
Patients treated with the assistance of ROSA may experience better early movement, less pain, and a more stable replaced knee joint. Patients are expected to walk normally on the day of surgery, and may spend only one or two nights in hospital.
Chief Executive Officer Margaret Bennett said the people of Goulburn can be proud of their hospital and the great improvements that have been made over the last few years.
"There have been major improvements in the delivery of intensive and emergency care, surgical and medical services, and of course a move into a brand-new hospital through a major team effort.
"We are delighted to introduce this state-of-the-art technology for patients in Goulburn," Ms Bennett said.
The ROSA is part of a multi-disciplinary approach to improving outcomes for knee replacement patients at Goulburn Base Hospital.
Patients undergoing knee replacement surgery can expect coordinated support throughout their treatment journey, including tailored anaesthesia and preoperative rehabilitation, or prehabilitation course of exercises prior to surgery.
