Goulburn knee surgeries aided by robot - Rosa

Updated October 12 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:51am
Dr Hamish Rae, Dr Arnab Banerjee and Dr Wisam Ihsheish with ROSA, the robotic surgery assistant aiding knee operations. Picture supplied.

Patients having total knee replacement surgery at Goulburn Base Hospital may have a shorter hospital stay and swifter recovery, thanks to the introduction of state-of-the art robotic technology.

Local News

