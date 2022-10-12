An upgrade of the Tony Onions Park in Marulan is set to start after the Christmas School Holidays.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council said the upgrades have exciting inclusions for accessible and discovery play, adult and child interaction and seating to allow people to stay longer.
The project, funded by equal contributions of $200,000 from the State Government's Everyone Can Play and council, aligns with the funds objectives to create modern playspaces that 'cater for everyone - young and old, families and carers, and people of all abilities'.
Read also: Knee surgery aided by robot
Special consideration has been made regarding layout, signage and accessibility along with choices of equipment that challenge and engage play opportunities.
A ninja course will cater for the youth of the area and visitors that fancy themselves to be the next 'warriors'.
Read also: Teachers in red in day of solidarity
The installation of new play equipment in Marulan is especially important given its projected population growth and stopping off point for families travelling between Sydney and Canberra on the Hume Highway.
When complete the playspace will be an integral component towards achieving the village's vision to reinvigorate the popular, centrally located Tony Onions Park in to a modern, state of the art, outdoor space which will strengthen community connectivity and provide a high level of user experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.