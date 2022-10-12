Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman has presented Nicola Barnes with the NSW Government Award for Recognition of contribution to community service.
Mrs Tuckerman surprised Ms Barnes the presentation of the award from the NSW Premier in Boorowa recently.
"It is a pleasure to be able to recognise Nicola's hard work and dedication to her profession, as well as the community spirit she holds," Mrs Tuckerman said.
Ms Barnes went above and beyond the call of duty during NSW's vaccination effort. Previously retired, Ms Barnes returned to work to assist in delivery of health care.
Yass was heavily impacted by border closures with many health and welfare needs of the community relying on the ACT. This resulted in Nicola working long days with little rest.
Nicola also was the Health Liaison Officer during the 19/20 bushfires in Palerang where she was deployed to the Emergency Operations Centre, coordinating the incident and emergency health response and recovery.
All on top of managing Yass Hospital during its redevelopment and daily operations.
"Thank you Nicola for your service - from the entire community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The NSW Government Community Service Award recognises individuals in NSW who have substantially helped to improve the quality of life of members of their community. This is beyond what would reasonably be expected in their usual occupation.
More information is available through the Goulburn electorate office.
