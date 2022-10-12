Farmers will have the opportunity to learn from agroecologist David Hardwick and soil microbiologist Walter Jehne at an upcoming biological farming roundtable.
NutriSoil director Nakaka Maddock said she was excited to be hosting the event alongside Craig Hunt, a Parkesbourne farmer.
"We love providing networking opportunities to farmers who want to increase their knowledge on how to use biology to improve soil health and therefore plant, animal, human and landscape health," she said.
The roundtable will bring experts in soil health to Parkesbourne in late October including David Hardwick who works with Soil Land Food, an independent agricultural consultancy.
"David has a wealth of knowledge about the life found in soil structure and how a biologically functioning soil is key to unlocking nutrient cycling," Ms Maddock said.
Interest in regenerative farming practices is gaining traction in the Goulburn Mulwaree region; a successful conference organised by Community Voice for Hume, which included a talk by Walter Jehne, was held last month.
"Walter's deep knowledge of biology's critical influence on hydrological cycles, weather patterns, regional and global cooling, cloud formation and complex precipitation, will provide an information packed day," Ms Maddock said.
Luke Harrington from Re-Gen Farming will also be participating in the roundtable to provide advice on the different tools available to farmers to help optimise soil health through biology.
The day will begin at the Parkesbourne Uniting Church before moving to Craig Hunt's farm for an infield soil assessment and a tour of the multi-species and variable fertiliser rates being trialled on his property.
There will also be a 'best soil in show' competition and plenty of networking opportunities.
Tickets are $40 per person which includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.
Tickets are available through Humanitix by searching Goulburn Biological Farming Roundtable, or through contacting NutriSoil directly by phone (02) 6020 9676 or email sales@nutrisoil.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.