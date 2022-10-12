On Tuesday 11 October, Biala Wind Farm celebrated the official completion milestone of the 31-turbine project.
BJCE Australia acquired the wind farm in 2017 and construction commenced in August 2019. The project is now generating at full capacity, providing power to more than 46,000 homes on an average day of wind.
Weiwei Shi, Director, BJCE Australia said, "Today is a special day for the project. I would like to congratulate our site teams, Goldwind Australia, CATCON, Consolidated Power Projects and the local community on the completion of Biala Wind Farm."
"With the many challenges we faced through COVID-19, it is great to see this project finished. It reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved."
BJCE Australia hosted a small gathering onsite today with a number of local and special guests included the Australian Business Council's Warwick Smith.
Local guests were Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor Pam Kensit and director Alex Waldron and Goulburn Mulwaree Shire mayor Peter Walker.
The project consists of 31 wind turbines and guests were treated to a private site tour around the project before having lunch overlooking the turbines.
"It is wonderful to reach this milestone where the Biala Wind Farm is contributing actively to our clean energy exports for the Upper Lachlan Shire," Cr Kensit said.
The completion of Biala Wind Farm adds to BJCE Australia's existing operational energy portfolio, with neighbouring Gullen Range Wind Farm operating since 2014 and Gullen Solar Farm since 2017.
Zhou Limin, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Sydney said, "The successful story of BJCE Australia has also demonstrated the great potential for China-Australia cooperation in new energy.
"China is committed to green, low-carbon and sustainable development and aims to reach carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, while Australia has legislated a national target to reduce carbon emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030."
